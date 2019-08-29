UPDATE: Copper Breaks and Vivian Fires almost 100% contained

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Texas A&M Forest Service is taking back the responsibilities of mopping up after the fires from the Southern Area Red Team.
The Copper Breaks fire broke out on August 16 around 6 miles south of Quanah, along Highway 6, in Hardeman County. That fire burned 7,206 acres but is now reported to be 99% contained. The cause of this fire is still under investigation.
The Vivian Fire started on August 20 around 8 miles east of Crowell along Highway 70, In Foard County. That fire burned 12,021 acres but is now reported to be 94% contained. The cause of this fire is still under investigation.
Both fires are expected to be 100% contained by the end of the day on Saturday, August 31.
Crews that have been working the scene in Texas will be preparing to help the East coast as they face Dorian this weekend.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.