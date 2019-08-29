WFFD Citizen’s Fire Academy is back

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) -The fire department is bringing back the citizen academy after nearly a decade. The hope is to connect with the community and spark some renewed interest for people wanting to become a firefighter or advocate for the department.
“They’ll get a little bit of hands on experience," Keith Tressler, training captain, said. “We will go through the history off the fire department. We will have some class time. We will talk about different things we do and kind of show them some things. Then we’ll go out into the field and we will have an extraction class that we’ll do. We will also do some live fire training that you have seen out here today and we will do a little bit of repelling.”
Chaz Briscoe, a new addition to the team, says this a good way for young people to test it out and get informed before committing to anything.
"Get them involved in some stuff. We felt like this will be the perfect thing to do. Bring this thing back and see if we can get some citizens involved and get excited about it,” Briscoe said.
The academy will be good for training and it will also provide you with the chance to get to know your local firemen.
“This is definitely a good thing here; I mean for the citizens that don’t get to see what we do everyday you can come do this it’s a little bit of experience of what we do. If you’re thinking about getting into the fire department this is also a good way to see if this is the path that you want to take,” Tressler said.
Tressler is excited about the academy and wants to include as many fire-drill activities as he can but that will depend on participation.
“We are hopping it’s a big hit and that a lot of people will get involved in it,” Tressler said.
The last day to turn applications in is September 3rd. Classes start on September 10th.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.