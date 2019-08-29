WFISD tackles accountability scores

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The grades are in, and while Wichita Falls ISD celebrates a higher overall district accountability rating, they are also getting to work to help improve campuses that did not get a passing grade.
Scotland Park, Milam, Booker T. Washington, and Burgess Elementary each got an overall grade of either ‘D’ or ‘F’ for last school years’ accountability rating.
“Back in the day if the kids passed that was great but they changed all that,” Associate Superintendent Peter Griffiths.
Now it is not just passing, STAAR testing scores are divided in three parts: approaching grade level, meeting grade level, and mastering grade level requirements
Griffiths describes the process as moving the goal posts, “That terminology change raised the bar.”
He said the change made by the TEA in the way they categorize STAAR scores is a main reason why a quarter of the district's elementary schools did not receive a passing grade.
They are taking actions to bring those grades up.
Now, Director of School Improvement Debbie Dipprey is going to each elementary school explaining its score to parents and coordinating with principles to come up with an improvement plan.
“Basically it serves as a blueprint for what the campus intends to do to raise student performance on the STAAR test,” Dipprey.
Parents are also being given a survey at the individual campus meetings so they can weigh in on how schools can help their children succeed.
“We want every student to achieve their dream and it’s our job to make that happen,” Dipprey said.
The district will be meeting at each school without a passing grade within the month.
