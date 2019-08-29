Wichita Falls teen crashes car after speeding away from officers

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Police Department arrested an 18-year-old woman Wednesday night who told officers she sped away from them because she didn’t have insurance and was scared to get pulled over.
Just before 11 p.m. Wednesday, officers saw a driver, later identified as Sierra Melanson, 18, speeding along Old Jacksboro Highway. But when officers tried to pull her over, she sped up and drove away. Officers said she sped through several stoplights before they lost sight of her.
Police then began searching the area for the car. With the help of several witnesses, they found the car crashed into the fence of a business along Virginia Ave.
Officers said no one was in the car. They searched the area and found two women running down nearby railroad tracks. Officers caught up to them and stopped them.
Melanson identified herself as the driver of the car and told officers they were racing someone and she was scared to get pulled over because she knew she didn’t have insurance.
Officers arrested Melanson and charged her with Evading Arrest and abandoning the scene of an accident.
She was taken to the Wichita County Jail where she remains as of Thursday morning.
