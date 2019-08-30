Boy Scout honored for 2018 heroic act

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A Boy Scout from Troop 600, who’s credited with saving a man’s life, was honored by his peers Thursday night.
Last summer on Highway 240, between Sheppard AFB and Burkburnett, Kyle Boyett noticed a man walking down the street in 110-degree heat.
After passing him and glancing back, he was gone.
When he went back, he found him face down on the ground.
He had a high pulse, but due to his training, Kyle was able to tell the man had heat exhaustion.
He got him water, called 911 and put a blanket over the man to keep the sun off of him until help arrived.
He was given the Meritorious Action Award.
