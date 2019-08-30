Burn ban put into place in Clay Co.

CLAY COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - The Commissioner’s Court of Clay County issued an outdoor burn ban on August 26.
The ban is set to last for 30 days from August 26.
As long as you use the appropriate procedures for outdoor welding, including having a spotter and water on hand, welding is still permitted.
As long as there is no open fire, outdoor cooking is still permitted.
Violation of this burn ban will result in a fine of up to but not exceeding $500.00.
Clay County judges have the authority to cancel this burn ban at any time.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.