Crash in Clay County

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Clay County officials told our reporter on the scene that one person was transported to a hospital for minor injuries following a single car accident on Hwy 287 Southbound, which briefly shut down the Southbound lane on Hwy 287 at around 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 30.
An official on the scene also tells us he believes the driver lost control of the vehicle and spun out into the median guardrail. He also believes sparks from the car dragging along the guardrail could have caused the fire that erupted.
Local witnesses helped get the sole passenger out of the vehicle before they were transported to an unknown hospital.
No name has been released as of this time.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.