Fatality in Jack County accident

According to Texas DPS, Kidd was traveling south on Hwy 281 approaching the SH 199 intersection and Rains-Hurston was traveling north on Hwy 281 also approaching SH 199 intersection. Rains-Hurston failed to stop or yield right of way at the stop sign and entered the intersection in the path of Kidd. Rains-Hurston was struck on the driver side of her vehicle.