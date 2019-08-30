Fatality in Jack County accident

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A car crash in Jack County on Thursday has left one person dead and another person with minor injuries that were treated on-scene.
The accident happened around 2:15 p.m. on Highway 281 and SH 199 about 7 miles north of Perrin.
It claimed the life of Sarannahh E. Rains-Hurston, 43, of Marble Falls and left Lura Kaylyn Kidd, 60, of Bridgeport with minor injuries.
According to Texas DPS, Kidd was traveling south on Hwy 281 approaching the SH 199 intersection and Rains-Hurston was traveling north on Hwy 281 also approaching SH 199 intersection. Rains-Hurston failed to stop or yield right of way at the stop sign and entered the intersection in the path of Kidd. Rains-Hurston was struck on the driver side of her vehicle.
Rains-Hurston was pronounced dead on the scene by Jack County Justice of the Peace Stacy Spurlock.
Kidd was checked by Jack County EMS and released.
Both drivers were wearing seat belts and weather conditions were described as clear.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.