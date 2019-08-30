Gold-Burg graduate wins gold medal in archery championship

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Bowie News reports that a Montague County and Gold-Burg ISD graduate has won a gold medal at the World Archery Youth Championships in Madrid, Spain.
Connor Sears, pictured in the white baseball cap just right of the middle person, was part of a junior compound bow team that defeated Mexico on Saturday for the win.
Sears finished among the top 16 archers in the individual competition after making it to the fourth round.
Graduating as a valedictorian, Sears is starting at Texas A&M this Fall and he has already earned a spot on that school’s archery team.
