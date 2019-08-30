Moffett Library renovations coming along well

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - As student finish off their second week at MSU, work on the Moffett Library renovation continues. While there is still plenty of progress to be made on the first floor, the second and third are open and ready for students.
The remodeled building has a more open floor plan, about 10 new study pods, and updated technology lab. The university's librarian told me why they stayed open during the construction.
“Well we wanted to continue to be a resource to the students, they really need a place to study and we were committed to getting the third floor open quickly so they were able to use the third floor,” MSU librarian, Dr. Clara Latham said.
Latham says construction began over a year ago and is set to be finished in April, just in time for final exams.
