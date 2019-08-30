New hunting laws begin Sept. 1

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Starting Sunday, new hunting laws will go into effect across the lone star state. People will no longer need a hunting license to kill feral hogs on private property. You'll still need consent from the landowner. This change will benefit them too, Game Warder Eddie Hood says they are the backbone of the hunting industry.
“They are the biggest stewards that we have of our wildlife out there and whenever they have something causing as much damage as the feral hogs have, the easier we can make it on them the better of we’re going to be,” Hood said.
Another law will allow hunters to present a photo of their hunting license as verification, but only when hunting game that doesn’t need a tag, like dove. You’ll still need the physical one for deer and turkey.
