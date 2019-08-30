Nina needs to find her forever family

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A Wichita Falls Animals Services representative joined us today to talk about Nina, a shepherd-lab mix!
Nina is described as being a sweet dog that likes to play cuddle, sleep, eat treats and play fetch.
Nina is about one year old and has not been spayed yet. The adopter is responsible for paying for the spay/neuter and rabies vaccination at the veterinarian of their choice.
The Animal Services Center is a service of the City of Wichita Falls. Animals taken in by Animal Control officers or turned over by residents of Wichita Falls are housed at the reclaim facility located at 1207 Hatton Rd. Stray animals are housed for 3 to 5 days and all efforts are made to reunite pets with their owners.
Animals can be adopted through the adoption program. The adoption fee is $50 which includes the first set of vaccinations (excluding rabies), dewormer, bordatella (for the dogs), flea/tick prevention, microchip, heartworm test or feline leukemia test and a City license.
They only designate some of the animals for the adoption program and they are highlighted as “Adoptable!” on PetTango, followed by a name we have given them. However, any other animal that isn’t reclaimed and is not deemed ill or aggressive may be adopted.
To be eligible to be an adopt-ee, all pets in the home must be spayed/neutered already, current on rabies vaccination and a have City license (if they reside in Wichita Falls). Applications take 24 to 48 hours to process. Mainly so that they are able to do a fence check and verify information.
You can always go to the WF Animal Services Facebook page for events and to ask information about the animals!
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.