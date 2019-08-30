The only thing that might prevent triple digit heat is a thunderstorm

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - We’re expecting another hot day today with highs in the upper 90s. 100 degrees is not out of the question. That means temperatures will be in the 90s as area football games kick off this evening. Like yesterday, isolated thunderstorms are possible, some could be strong. We’re not as optimistic that a cold front will find Texoma and bring temperatures down for the Labor Day weekend.