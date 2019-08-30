Rider’s Rodriguez, Windthorst’s Blagg named to Mr. Texas Football watch list

Rider’s Rodriguez, Windthorst’s Blagg named to Mr. Texas Football watch list
Dave Campbell's Mr. Texas Football named Awtry Blagg and Jacob Rodriguez to their 2019 watch list. (Source: KAUZ)
By Brian Shrull | August 30, 2019 at 3:25 PM CDT - Updated August 30 at 3:25 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Before the start of the 2019 season, the Dave Campbell’s Texas Football team named Windthorst’s Awtry Blagg and Rider’s Jacob Rodriguez to the watch list for Mr. Texas Football player of the year award.

This is the same award that Hirschi's Daimarqua Foster was a semi-finalist for last year.

Blagg had 854 yards and 11 touchdowns as a wide receiver last year while Rodriguez had a combined 2,903 yards and 25 touchdowns a year ago.

2019 Mr. Texas Football Player of the Year Watch List

RB Devon Achane Fort Bend Marshall

DB Xavion Alford, Alvin Shadow Creek

DL Aaron Alvarez, PSJA North

RB Drew Arevalos, Poth

LB Riggs Barrett, Corpus Christi Calallen

WR Awtry Blagg, Windthorst

RB Tre Bradford, Lancaster

DL Vernon Broughton, Cy Ridge

DE Alec Bryant, Alvin Shadow Creek

QB Hudson Card, Lake Travis

RB Eligia Carter, Gladewater

LB Sederick Colbert, Lubbock Estacado

ATH Jalin Conyers, Gruver

OL Ty’Kieast Crawford, Carthage

ATH Kitan Crawford, John Tyler

ATH Ben Crockett, McLean

TE Drake Dabney, Cy Ranch

QB Dematrius Davis, Galena Park North Shore

WR Kelvontay Dixon, Carthage

DL Prince Dorbah, Highland Park

RB Aaron Dumas, El Paso Americas

WR JoJo Earle, Aledo

RB Zach Evans, Galena Park North Shore

RB Will Farr, Evadale

OL Courtland Ford, Cedar Hill

WR Loic Fouonji, Midland Lee

TE Brandon Frazier, McKinney North

DL/RB Roddrell Freeman, Mart

QB Roman Fuller, Decatur

ATH Andreas Garrett, Malakoff

RB Bruce Garrett, Texarkana Pleasant Grove

OL Jaylen Garth, Port Neches-Groves

ATH Will Harbour, Frisco Reedy

QB Ben Harmon, Texarkana Pleasant Grove

OL Garrett Hayes, Athens

LB DeMarrquese Hayes, Waco La Vega

QB Malik Hornsby, Fort Bend Marshall

RB Zach Hrbacek, Troy

QB Christian Huey, Sundown

RB Montavien Hunt, Jasper

QB Ja’Quinden Jackson, Duncanville

QB Dane Jentsch, Grandview

FB Steven Johnson, Port Lavaca Calhoun

WR Quentin Johnston, Temple

DB Jaylon Jones, Cibolo Steele

DB Lorando Jones, Lancaster

RB Ty Jordan, West Mesquite

DB Jalen Kimber, Mansfield Timberview

QB Haynes King, Longview

DB Jack Koetting, Canadian

DB Bill Koetting, Canadian

QB Brendon Lewis, Melissa

LB Kiante Liggins, El Paso Andress

OL Chad Lindberg, Clear Creek

QB Wilson Long, Austin Regents

QB Brady Lyssy, Falls City

QB Kyler Martin, Mart

LB Ysidro Mascorro, Refugio

WR AJ McCarty, Brownwood

RB Jase McClellan, Aledo

RB Seth McGowan, Mesquite Poteet

RB D’Aris McMillan, Diboll

DB RJ Mickens, Southlake Carroll

WR Marvin Mims, Frisco Lone Star

RB/LB JW Montgomery, Strawn

DL LB Moore, Amarillo Tascosa

QB Chandler Morris, Highland Park

QB Behren Morton, Eastland

QB Sean O’Keefe, San Saba

QB Austin Ochoa, Refugio

OL Akinola Ogunbiyi, Fort Bend Kempner

WR Troy Omeire, Fort Bend Austin

OL Logan Parr, San Antonio O’Connor

QB Joseph Plunk, Amarillo Tascosa

WR JaLynn Polk, Lufkin

RB Sabastion Porter, Garrison

RB Cameron Rickett, Springtown

QB Jacob Rodriguez, Wichita Falls Rider

ATH Jahari Rogers, Arlington

ATH Drew Sanders, Denton Ryan

RB/LB Tye Scogin, Jayton

LB Cooper Sheridan, Grapeland

RB EJ Smith, Dallas Jesuit

RB RJ Smith, Katy Tompkins

WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Rockwall

DB Darius Snow, Hebron

RB Campbell Speights, McAllen Memorial

RB Ashton Stredick, Needville

DT Slone Stultz, Mason

RB Jay’Veon Sunday, Waco Connally

DL James Sylvester, Newton

WR Kolby Tanner, Whitney

DB Chris Thompson, Duncanville

ATH Bryson Washington, Houston C.E. King

LB Josh White, Cy Creek

QB Ace Whitehead, Lampasas

WR Jay Wilkerson, Midlothian Heritage

QB Cy Wing, Dublin

DL Brandard Wright, Dallas Carter

TE Elijah Yelverton, Dallas Bishop Dunne

Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.