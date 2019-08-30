Rider’s Rodriguez, Windthorst’s Blagg named to Mr. Texas Football watch list

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Before the start of the 2019 season, the Dave Campbell’s Texas Football team named Windthorst’s Awtry Blagg and Rider’s Jacob Rodriguez to the watch list for Mr. Texas Football player of the year award.
This is the same award that Hirschi's Daimarqua Foster was a semi-finalist for last year.
Blagg had 854 yards and 11 touchdowns as a wide receiver last year while Rodriguez had a combined 2,903 yards and 25 touchdowns a year ago.
2019 Mr. Texas Football Player of the Year Watch List
RB Devon Achane Fort Bend Marshall
DB Xavion Alford, Alvin Shadow Creek
DL Aaron Alvarez, PSJA North
RB Drew Arevalos, Poth
LB Riggs Barrett, Corpus Christi Calallen
WR Awtry Blagg, Windthorst
RB Tre Bradford, Lancaster
DL Vernon Broughton, Cy Ridge
DE Alec Bryant, Alvin Shadow Creek
QB Hudson Card, Lake Travis
RB Eligia Carter, Gladewater
LB Sederick Colbert, Lubbock Estacado
ATH Jalin Conyers, Gruver
OL Ty’Kieast Crawford, Carthage
ATH Kitan Crawford, John Tyler
ATH Ben Crockett, McLean
TE Drake Dabney, Cy Ranch
QB Dematrius Davis, Galena Park North Shore
WR Kelvontay Dixon, Carthage
DL Prince Dorbah, Highland Park
RB Aaron Dumas, El Paso Americas
WR JoJo Earle, Aledo
RB Zach Evans, Galena Park North Shore
RB Will Farr, Evadale
OL Courtland Ford, Cedar Hill
WR Loic Fouonji, Midland Lee
TE Brandon Frazier, McKinney North
DL/RB Roddrell Freeman, Mart
QB Roman Fuller, Decatur
ATH Andreas Garrett, Malakoff
RB Bruce Garrett, Texarkana Pleasant Grove
OL Jaylen Garth, Port Neches-Groves
ATH Will Harbour, Frisco Reedy
QB Ben Harmon, Texarkana Pleasant Grove
OL Garrett Hayes, Athens
LB DeMarrquese Hayes, Waco La Vega
QB Malik Hornsby, Fort Bend Marshall
RB Zach Hrbacek, Troy
QB Christian Huey, Sundown
RB Montavien Hunt, Jasper
QB Ja’Quinden Jackson, Duncanville
QB Dane Jentsch, Grandview
FB Steven Johnson, Port Lavaca Calhoun
WR Quentin Johnston, Temple
DB Jaylon Jones, Cibolo Steele
DB Lorando Jones, Lancaster
RB Ty Jordan, West Mesquite
DB Jalen Kimber, Mansfield Timberview
QB Haynes King, Longview
DB Jack Koetting, Canadian
DB Bill Koetting, Canadian
QB Brendon Lewis, Melissa
LB Kiante Liggins, El Paso Andress
OL Chad Lindberg, Clear Creek
QB Wilson Long, Austin Regents
QB Brady Lyssy, Falls City
QB Kyler Martin, Mart
LB Ysidro Mascorro, Refugio
WR AJ McCarty, Brownwood
RB Jase McClellan, Aledo
RB Seth McGowan, Mesquite Poteet
RB D’Aris McMillan, Diboll
DB RJ Mickens, Southlake Carroll
WR Marvin Mims, Frisco Lone Star
RB/LB JW Montgomery, Strawn
DL LB Moore, Amarillo Tascosa
QB Chandler Morris, Highland Park
QB Behren Morton, Eastland
QB Sean O’Keefe, San Saba
QB Austin Ochoa, Refugio
OL Akinola Ogunbiyi, Fort Bend Kempner
WR Troy Omeire, Fort Bend Austin
OL Logan Parr, San Antonio O’Connor
QB Joseph Plunk, Amarillo Tascosa
WR JaLynn Polk, Lufkin
RB Sabastion Porter, Garrison
RB Cameron Rickett, Springtown
QB Jacob Rodriguez, Wichita Falls Rider
ATH Jahari Rogers, Arlington
ATH Drew Sanders, Denton Ryan
RB/LB Tye Scogin, Jayton
LB Cooper Sheridan, Grapeland
RB EJ Smith, Dallas Jesuit
RB RJ Smith, Katy Tompkins
WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Rockwall
DB Darius Snow, Hebron
RB Campbell Speights, McAllen Memorial
RB Ashton Stredick, Needville
DT Slone Stultz, Mason
RB Jay’Veon Sunday, Waco Connally
DL James Sylvester, Newton
WR Kolby Tanner, Whitney
DB Chris Thompson, Duncanville
ATH Bryson Washington, Houston C.E. King
LB Josh White, Cy Creek
QB Ace Whitehead, Lampasas
WR Jay Wilkerson, Midlothian Heritage
QB Cy Wing, Dublin
DL Brandard Wright, Dallas Carter
TE Elijah Yelverton, Dallas Bishop Dunne
