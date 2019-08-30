Snookums the deaf dog needs a home fit for forever

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Katie from Emily’s Legacy Rescue joined us in studio today with Snookums, the 5-month-old deaf dog.
Snookums is believed to be a Bull Terrier/Great Dane mix.
She is mostly or completely deaf, but still full of life. She can respond to some hand gestures but has not learned sign language yet.
As you can see, she loves treats and pets.
Emily’s Legacy Rescue will be out at Petco from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, September 7. They will not be at Petco this Saturday.
Emily’s Legacy Rescue is all about helping displaced animals who find themselves in need. They pull from kill shelters and place them in foster homes. They find that they can work on house training, crate training, and any issues they may have to allow them to find the best possible homes while in foster homes.
Feel free to fill out an adoption application to start going through the approval process to adopt a displaced animal.
The adoption fee for dogs is $125.00 and for cats $85.00.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.