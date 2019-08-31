Adult volunteers needed at therapeutic riding center

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - For almost twenty years Whispers of Hope Horse Farm has been offering free riding lessons to children with disabilities.
With over 30 horses to care for every day a lot of man power is required.
“We’re all volunteer,” said founder Mary Elizabeth Pearce. “There’s no paid staff here. So everyone just gives of themselves and their love of the horses and the children.”
Volunteers, both junior and adult, take care of a wide-variety of chores.
“They want to love on a horse and they want to love about a child. So when you put those two together it’s amazing to see,” said Pearce.
With their first horse show of the season happening next weekend, Whispers of Hope is in need of more of those adult volunteers.
“Without the volunteers this will not operate,” said Chris Simpson, who volunteers at the barn. Simpson’s son has been riding at Whispers of Hope for the past year.
Adults help with those bigger chores around the barn, with one of the biggest being to help some of what Pearce calls her challenge riders: those students who require more stability or attention when on a horse.
“The joy of being with a child, even if they can only give one hour, would be an amazing thing,” said Pearce.
Her husband, Louis Pearce, added, “but the adult volunteers, there’s always something to do.”
To get involved with Whispers of Hope Horse Farm’s volunteer program, click here.
