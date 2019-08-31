Blitz on 6 HS Football scoreboard: Week 1

The Wichita Falls Coyotes opened the 2019 season at home vs Chisolm Trail. (Source: KAUZ)
By Brian Shrull | August 30, 2019 at 7:13 PM CDT - Updated August 30 at 8:32 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Here are the week 1 scores and highlights from every Texoma team

Thursday

WFHS 21 Chisholm Trail 29

Seymour 20 McCamey 34

Crowell 0 Ira 50

Wichita Christian VS Nazareth - CANCELED

Friday

Rider 40 Boswell 21 - HALF

Hirschi 20 Graham 20 - GOTW - HALF

Burkburnett 29 Venus 6 - HALF

Vernon 7 Gainesville 28 - Q2

Holliday 14 Iowa Park 14 - HALF

Bowie 6 Godley 26 - Q1

Windthorst 18 Henrietta 6 - HALF

City View 13 Blue Ridge 13 - Q2

Nocona 0 Boyd 26 - HALF

Munday 32 Olney 0 - Q3

Petrolia 7 Chico 33 - HALF

Quanah 12 Haskell 14 - HALF

Electra 0 Alvord 12 - HALF

Throckmorton 16 Northside 27 - HALF

Saint Jo 42 Fannindel 0 - HALF

Chillicothe 24 Higgins 0 - Q2

Notre Dame 68 Gold-Burg 6 - Q2

Benjamin 6 Moran 20 - HALF

Woodson 6 Perrin-Whitt 24 - HALF

Forestburg 6 Lone Star North 48 - Q2

Saturday

Knox City vs Happy - 3pm in Jayton (part of the Jayton Gridiron Classic)

Newcastle vs Jonesboro - 5pm in Gorman

