Blitz on 6 HS Football scoreboard: Week 1

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Here are the week 1 scores and highlights from every Texoma team
WFHS 21 Chisholm Trail 29
Seymour 20 McCamey 34
Crowell 0 Ira 50
Wichita Christian VS Nazareth - CANCELED
Rider 40 Boswell 21 - HALF
Hirschi 20 Graham 20 - GOTW - HALF
Burkburnett 29 Venus 6 - HALF
Vernon 7 Gainesville 28 - Q2
Holliday 14 Iowa Park 14 - HALF
Bowie 6 Godley 26 - Q1
Windthorst 18 Henrietta 6 - HALF
City View 13 Blue Ridge 13 - Q2
Nocona 0 Boyd 26 - HALF
Munday 32 Olney 0 - Q3
Petrolia 7 Chico 33 - HALF
Quanah 12 Haskell 14 - HALF
Electra 0 Alvord 12 - HALF
Throckmorton 16 Northside 27 - HALF
Saint Jo 42 Fannindel 0 - HALF
Chillicothe 24 Higgins 0 - Q2
Notre Dame 68 Gold-Burg 6 - Q2
Benjamin 6 Moran 20 - HALF
Woodson 6 Perrin-Whitt 24 - HALF
Forestburg 6 Lone Star North 48 - Q2
Knox City vs Happy - 3pm in Jayton (part of the Jayton Gridiron Classic)
Newcastle vs Jonesboro - 5pm in Gorman
