Game of the Week preview: Hirschi vs Graham

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Friday night football is back!
Brian Shrull is out there gearing up to show you the best highlights from our Game of the Week.
Hirschi and Graham are both looking to snag their first win of the season tonight.
The game kicks off at 7:30 p.m. over at Memorial Stadium.
We can also catch Emily Bjorklund at Memorial Stadium getting her first feel of Texoma’s magical Friday night lights.
She spoke to Hirschi band director, Shirley Bouquin, about their marching band who will take the field tonight for their first halftime show performance of the 2019-2020 football season.
The movement they will perform tonight is called, “Heart Beat,” from their full performance, “Entitled Heart.”
After around 10 years, Hirschi has brought back their colorguard who will also be taking the field tonight.
The Blitz on 6 is back tonight at 10:15 p.m. and live on the News Channel 6 app at 10:45 p.m.
