Gov. Abbot deploys task force to assist to Florida

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Governor Greg Abbot has deployed Texas Task Force 1′s Type III task force and the support of the Federal Emergency Management Agency to the state of Florida in response to Hurricane Dorian, according to a press release.
The task force consists of 45 personnel who use specialized equipment including flood and swift water rescue boats.
“Texas offers its full support to the state of Florida, and we remain at the ready to offer additional assistance as needed,” said Governor Abbott. “I am grateful to our first responders who have stepped up to assist Floridians in their time of need, and I ask that all Texans pray for all those in the path of this storm.”
Texas Task Force 1 is also prepared to a request for additional flood swift water rescue and evacuation boat squads to work directly with the state of Florida. The contingent consists of 50 water rescue professionals from multiple Texas cities and they will utilize rescue boats and technical gear to assist in water rescue efforts.
Additionally, the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department (TPWD) Texas Game Wardens are prepared to respond with additional flood swift water rescue boat squad search and rescue teams if needed.
