Italian bodybuilder, actor Franco Columbu dies aged 78

In this April 26, 1986 file photo, maid of Honor Caroline Kennedy and Best Man Franco Columbu, leave St. Francis Xavier Church after the wedding of Caroline's cousin Maria Shriver to Arnold Schwarzenegger in Hyannis, Mass.. Italian bodybuilder, boxer and actor Franco Columbu, one of Arnold Schwarzenegger's closest friends, has died aged 78. Columbu died in a hospital in his native Sardinia on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019 afternoon after being taken ill while he was swimming in the sea. (AP Photo/Mike Kullen, file) (Source: Associated Press)