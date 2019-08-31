A nice sunny forecast with no immediate rain chances

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Today was a nice cool day however over the next few days that is going to change a little bit. Temperatures for Sunday look to be in the mid 90s. Monday and Tuesday look to be even warmer by getting us in the upper 90s, but not quite to 100. However a few people could see the triple digit mark on these days. Over the next 7-days things look to be pretty dry. No official rain chances are in the forecast. However by next Sunday we could see a change. The computer models are trying to bring a cold front down our way that could cool temperatures off into the 80s and bring rain chances back into the 7-day forecast