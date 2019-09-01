15-year-old American Gauff’s US Open run ends against Osaka

Gauff has generated all sorts of attention already by making it to the second week at Wimbledon in July and becoming the youngest woman to win two matches at Flushing Meadows since 1996. In this much-hyped showdown under the lights in Arthur Ashe Stadium that ended 6-3, 6-0 in Osaka's favor, Gauff often looked exactly like what she is: an immensely talented player who is still learning her way at tennis' top level.