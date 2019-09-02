Graham’s Gilbertson named Blitz on 6 Player of the Week

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Week one was full of great games and even better performances, but the Blitz on 6 Player of the Week goes to Graham’s Daniel Gilbertson.
Gilbertson was all over the field on Friday and if you don’t know this name, then you need to.
Gilbertson is the human utility belt for Graham replacing Chase Gilmore at running back, but also being one of the best pass catchers in the area and apparently a pretty good passer as well.
Daniel Gilbertson scored the Steers first touchdown against Hirschi, by throwing the ball.
He then went on to have 109 receiving yards and three touchdowns, also 123 rushing yards and a touchdown.
So all together Gilbertson racked up 261 yards and five touchdowns.
Considering Graham only had 301 total yards, it makes it even that much more impressive.
Congratulations Daniel!
The Steers host Mineral Wells on Friday.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.