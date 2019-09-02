Labor Day cookout at MSU

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The annual Labor Day cookout at Midwestern State University is tonight from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at 3410 Taft Blvd., held by the MOSAIC Cross Cultural Center.
This is a traditional cookout with great food, music, games and prizes.
Music will be provided by local DJ, DJ MF Maniac.
Food will be served by McKinney BBQ.
There will be a spades and dominoes tournament at 6:15 p.m. and a water balloon game starting at 7:15 p.m.
For more information they ask you to contact the MOSAIC Cross Cultural Center by email at mosaic@msutexas.edu or by phone at (940)-397-4947.
For anyone needing any disability assistance to attend this event you are asked to contact Disability Support at (940)-397-4140.
They also have a calendar of events on the MSU Texas website.
