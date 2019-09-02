Impromtu balloon release for the anniversary of the loss of Lauren Landavazo

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - While nothing seemed to be planned ahead of time for this year’s remembrance of Lauren Landavazo, the 13-year-old girl who was taken far too soon by convicted murderer Kody Lott, last minute Lauren’s mother Bianka posted to Facebook to invite people to an impromptu balloon release in her honor.
The celebration will be at 3:31 p.m. in remembrance of the time of day she was killed.
The balloon release will be held at Angel of Hope Memorial Garden located at 4803 Lovers Ln.
They ask anyone who joins to bring a balloon if they are able.
