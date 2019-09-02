Local restaurant serves Thank You lunch to WF Police Department

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Starting at 11:00 a.m. on Labor Day, Monday, September 2. Olive Garden will be donating and delivering a thank you appreciation lunch to Fire Station One in Wichita Falls.
Then around 11:30 a.m. Olive Garden will also be donating and delivering a thank you appreciation lunch to the Wichita Falls Police Department Headquarters down on Holiday Street.
They will be serving some guest-favorites such as Fettuccine Alfredo, Spaghetti with Meatballs and of course the famous salad with breadsticks.
They would like to thank WFPD officers, firefighters and first responders for the hard work they do to serve and protect our communities.
This is the 18th annual Labor Day lunch tradition for Olive Garden
We spoke with Sal Ramirez, the General Manager of the restaurant to why he feels so strongly about this tradition.
"It’s very important to us. We want to make sure the people who take care of us and have to work on this day that they feel appreciated.”
All 850 plus nationwide Olive Garden restaurants will participate in this day of giving by catering at least one free lunch.
