Olney resident seeking presidential pardon ahead of sentencing hearing this week

OLNEY, Texas (TNN) - On September 16, 2007, shots were fired in Nisour Square in Iraq that killed 17 Iraqi civilians. The four American veterans being held responsible: Paul Slough, Nick Slatten, Evan Liberty and Olney, Texas resident Dustin Heard
Heard and the rest of his team were working under Blackwater Security when they were alerted of a possible car bomb threat. When a white sedan matching the threat description approached them, and would not stop despite orders, one of the men opened fire, starting a shooting spree.
The case was initially brought before the U.S. district court December of 2009 but was later dismissed.
“We thought everything was done and cleared out and everybody went about their business,” said Heard’s father, Stacey.
When the case was brought forward again in 2014, the result was very different. Heard, along with Slough and Liberty, were found guilty of voluntary manslaughter, attempted manslaughter and use of a firearm for a crime of violence.
Heard is set to receive his sentencing for those crimes this Thursday.
“It’s just, it’s taken a toll on everything,” said Stacey.
For years, Heard and his family have been trying to get their cases dismissed or re-tried.
“Even if [the judge] let me out when I get up there with time served I’m still going to fight. The only difference is where I’m going to fight from,” said Dustin, who is currently being held at a prison in Piedmont, Virginia.
In the meantime his family has been seeking executive help.
“We’ve always kind of thought about the presidential pardon,” said Stacey.
Irregularities in the case, such as a civilian jury hearing a war crimes case and the Iraqi police taking over the investigation before the FBI stepped in, have Heard’s family believing there is more than enough evidence for President Trump to grant a pardon.
“So we’re just now waiting,” said Dustin’s mom, Lawana.
Until then, the family is remaining patient.
“We’d like to get all the evidence out there and really clear their names completely and not having this hanging over in the shadows for the rest of their lives,” said Stacey.
Stacey and Lawana leave Wednesday, along with Dustin’s kids, for Washington D.C.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.