Slim rain chances for today

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - This morning we will see some mostly clear skies. By lunch time we will see temperatures getting close to the uppers 80s and low 90s. Today we will see some clouds develop across Texoma and a few pop up showers are possible for today. I am giving it about a 20% chance of some very scattered showers and maybe even a rumble or two of thunder is possible with these showers today. However for the high today we will see around 95 degrees today. It will be another nice day all in all. Tonight we will see the showers dissipate leaving us with some clear skies. The low for tonight will be in the mid to low 70s across the area. Tomorrow we will see a very similar day. Temperatures will be in the mid 90s but the good news with tomorrow is that there are no rain chances and we should expect mostly sunny skies. Temperatures this week will continue to slowly trend upward as we get closer and closer to next weekend but as of right now temperatures will stay in the upper 90s.