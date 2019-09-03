ATCO building closer to sale

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) -The Wichita Falls City Council agenda is now allowing the city to move forward with the potential sale of property on 2400 Burkburnett road. The city was working to bring in a manufacturing company into town to set up shop at that location where the old abandoned ATCO building still stands. It was delayed for environmental reasons but now the mayor says they can push forward.
“In order to get this clarified Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) allowed the city to basically adopted a resolution saying that we will give it admissible designation which means we won’t allow them to use the ground water for anything and that we will give a letter in support of that," said Mayor Stephan Santellana.
This is step the council is making to make sure that they can get the building sold and that the water is not uses on the property.
