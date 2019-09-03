Landavazo family remembers daughter, 3 years after her death

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Three years ago today, Lauren Landavazo was shot and killed while walking home from school. Tonight, at the Angel of Hope Memorial Garden, family and friends honored her life.
“As we got the site cleaned up and they kind of decided that they wanted to do a little bit more than that,” Lauren’s father, Vern said.
The Landavazo family chose to invite the community, to come together for a balloon release, to remember her. Lauren’s mother Bianka says she wouldn’t have wanted it at any other place.
“Our daughter inspired it and it's just a beautiful healing place to be, so it was a no brainer to come here today,” Bianka said.
At exactly 3:31 everyone released their balloons into the sky.
The Angel of Hope Memorial Garden, which is inspired by Lauren, isn’t fully complete. Now thanks to A+ Construction, that’s soon to change.
“We're going to donate the labor to get both of the walls put up for Landavazos,” Scott Autin, owner of A+ Constrution said. “It just seemed to me like the right thing to do , it felt like the right thing to do.”
“For you know Scott to reach out and offer to do it is again another earth angel that has come into our lives,” Bianka said.
This all takes place one day after Lauren’s law went into effect. Lauren’s Law changes Texas Capital Murder law when it comes to the murder of a child. Before, in Texas, to be sentenced to life without parole or the death penalty the victim had to be under age 10. The age of the victim has now been changed to any child under the age of 15.
“It’s amazing, I know it’s going to help future victims and their families, and they don’t have to go through and what we still have to go though in the future,” Bianka said.
In honor of Lauren, the Landavazos are having a blood drive at the Faith Masonic Lodge Friday, from noon to six.
