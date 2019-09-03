Local man wanted for bigamy

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Take a good look at this week’s Manhunt Monday suspect.
This man is described as being 5′11″, around 240 lbs., and bald with blue eyes.
Billy Don Landrum is wanted for bigamy.
If you know where he is or any information you are urged to give Crimestoppers a call at (940)-322-9888 or if you are calling from outside of the Wichita Falls Area you can call: 1-800-322-9888 toll free.
You always remain anonymous and if your tip helps lead to his arrest, you could earn a cash reward up to five hundred dollars.
This fugitive should be considered dangerous and is possibly armed. Never attempt to apprehend this subject yourself.
