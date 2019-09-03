Service dog dies in Wichita Falls apartment fire

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Wichita Falls fire officials said a service dog died in an apartment fire Monday evening. Firefighters and paramedics tried to revive the dog but were not able to.
Firefighters were called to the 100 block of East Lincoln just after 5 p.m. Monday. They found a fire just inside the front door and were able to put it out in about ten minutes.
Fire officials said the cause of the fire was determined to be an electrical overload in the living room. The fire caused $15,000 of damage to the structure of the apartment and $5,000 to the contents.
Red Cross was called to assist the resident. There were no injuries to firefighters or residents. The service dog was the only casualty.
