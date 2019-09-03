SW Oklahoma Women’s Business Summit upcoming

11:50 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. – Lunch and Keynote Speaker Robbie Gilbert, Elk City: Robbie has been an Investment Advisor for 25 years. She owns Great Plains Investment Professionals, Inc. located in the Great Plains Banks throughout the state where she manages $70 million dollars. It’s been her mission during her professional life to concentrate on educating women how to make better financial decisions. She is a certified coach, speaker and trainer with the John Maxwell Team and has also been involved with customer service training and education for businesses.