SW Oklahoma Women’s Business Summit upcoming

Lynn Null and Christina Woodson joined Jake in studio today to talk about the Southwest Oklahoma Women's Business Summit.
This summit, being held on Wednesday, September 11, will be held at Cameron University, McCasland Foundation Ballroom, CETES Building Room 202. 2800 W Gore Blvd. in Lawton, Oklahoma.
This one-day event is designed to encourage, support and equip women in business throughout Southwest Oklahoma.
You’ll have the opportunity to learn from high-quality presenters on a variety of topics, network by gaining exposure for your business and manifest profitable business connections.
The cost of the summit is $45, now that early and regular registration have passed. Breakfast, lunch, and a swag bag are included. You can register until September 11.
When you register for the Summit, you’re also invited to the free networking evening the night before the summit, on September 10. Light appetizers will be served.
8:30 – 9:00 a.m. – Registration and Check-In, Breakfast Opens
9:00 – 9:30 a.m. – Opening Remarks and Welcome; Christina Woodson, Lawton Business Women
9:30 – 10:30 a.m. – Breakout Session 1 – Maria Elena Duron, Speaker, Grow with Google: Learn best practices and analyze trends about how customers engage with your business online, then turn these insights into well-informed, actionable decisions. In this session they’ll talk about identifying business goals and how you plan to use your online presence to achieve them, incorporating data into your marketing plan and selecting tools to help you find the answers you need.
10:30 – 10:40 a.m. – Transition
10:40 – 11:40 a.m. – Breakout Session 2 – Women In Business Panel: Panel features SW OK women business owners. They will have a Q&A, time to talk about their best practices, use of technology and marketing to drive business growth. The panel will consist of:
Joyce Miranda- The Brow Parlour, The House of Wild Lavender and Rose Rock Spa – Lawton
Sidney Tyner, The Enchanted Door – Altus
Vera Oldham – The Silver Spoon & Atlanta Bread – Lawton
Amber Malcolm – The Shabby Chick – Duncan
Mary Graham – Children of Joy – Lawton
11:40 – 11:50 a.m. – Pick Up Box Lunch
11:50 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. – Lunch and Keynote Speaker Robbie Gilbert, Elk City: Robbie has been an Investment Advisor for 25 years. She owns Great Plains Investment Professionals, Inc. located in the Great Plains Banks throughout the state where she manages $70 million dollars. It’s been her mission during her professional life to concentrate on educating women how to make better financial decisions. She is a certified coach, speaker and trainer with the John Maxwell Team and has also been involved with customer service training and education for businesses.
1:00 – 2:00 p.m. – B.A.I.L. Team, Networking & Door Prizes: Thinking of starting a business? No matter what your business idea or ambition may be, you need a “BAIL” team of experts on your side. Banker, Accountant, Insurance, Lawyer: a team of professionals who can advise and guide you in some of the most important aspects of starting and managing a successful business.
For more information on how to register you can visit the communities Facebook page.
They have a direct link to the online registration as well.
