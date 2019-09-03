Temperatures only get hotter in this week’s forecast

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The warm, dry weather from the Labor day weekend continues into the work week. We’ll see a lot of sunshine today with temperatures warming to near 90 by noon. Highs will be in the mid 90s. While a tropical disturbance churns over the western Gulf of Mexico, bringing good rain chances to the Rio Grande valley of Texas, Texoma’s forecast looks dry for the better part of the work week.