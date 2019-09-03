Temperatures only get hotter in this week’s forecast

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The warm, dry weather from the Labor day weekend continues into the work week. We’ll see a lot of sunshine today with temperatures warming to near 90 by noon. Highs will be in the mid 90s. While a tropical disturbance churns over the western Gulf of Mexico, bringing good rain chances to the Rio Grande valley of Texas, Texoma’s forecast looks dry for the better part of the work week.
Quiet weather dominates this weeks forecast with temperatures warming on a daily basis. Highs will be in the upper 90s By Thursday into Friday. From this distance, the coming weekend looks hot and mostly dry with highs in the upper 90s and perhaps triple digits.
John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.