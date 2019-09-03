Girl Scouts recruitment event Saturday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Sherrie Scott joined Jake in studio to talk Girl Scouts and how you can sign up.
With Girl Scouts, the next opportunity to stand up, speak up and take the lead is never far away.
You’ll discover your inner G.I.R.L.™:
-Go-getter
-Innovator
-Risk-Taker
-Leader
Whether you are looking to go hiking and learn more about the outdoors, volunteer for your community, focus in on robotics and coding or just want to experiment Girl Scouts allows young women from Kindergarten through Senior year of high school the opportunities to further their potential.
Discover all you can be and everything you can accomplish. They provide you have the right tools and a safe space to shine, allowing you to work together to change the world.
This Saturday, September 7, Girl Scouts is hosting a recruiting event, where they are encouraging prospective members to take the plunge.
This event is going to be held at Trinity Methodist Church, at 5800 Southwest Parkway from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Prospective scouts get to meet participating scouts from the surrounding areas, volunteers to the program, and other prospective scouts in a friendly, welcoming environment.
For more information you can always visit the Girl Scouts of the Texas-Oklahoma Plains website or call (940)-228-4832.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.