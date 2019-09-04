Award-winning radio host coming to WF

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Kellie Rasberry, award-winning radio host and co-host of The Kidd Kraddick Morning Show, is coming to Wichita Falls on Tuesday, Sept. 17 and will be at The Forum, 2120 Speedway Ave, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Rasberry will be putting on a presentation titled “Don’t Forget About Me” and it will be about the importance not forgetting about local at-risk children.
The presentation is being put on by Communities In Schools of the Greater Wichita Falls Area and it will focus on what they can provide for at-risk children.
Tickets are on sale at Harvest Drug & Gift at 4426 Kell W. Blvd or online now and are $25 per person. 100% of the proceeds will stay local and go to the Communities in Schools of the Greater Wichita Falls Area.
