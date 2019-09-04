Bingo, Bags and Badges fundraiser upcoming

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Denise Roberts joined us in studio today to talk about the Bingo, Bags and Badges fundraising event.
This event will be held on Saturday, October 12, from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. at The Forum at 2120 Speedway Ave. here in Wichita Falls.
This will be a night full of fun. Bingo, music, food and drinks, all while cheering on your favorite Law Enforcement Officer on the runway,
Officers will be modeling the designer bags, donated to Patsy’s House generously.
Tickets are $75 and include 20 bingo cards and beer and wine. Specialty drinks and extra bingo tickets will be available for purchase.
Tickets can be purchased in advance at Patsy’s House, online or at the door. Tables are available. To buy tickets physically go to Patsy’s House Children Advocacy Center, which is located at 1411 10th St.
For more information you are asked to call (940)-322-8890 or visit the event Facebook page.
They also have more information on their website.
