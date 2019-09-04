New tourist data for WF shows growth

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Visitors are spending more money in Wichita Falls according to new data released by the Governor’s office. In fact, it’s 10 million dollars more than in 2017.
“We just want to celebrate that, and we want to thank our citizens for welcoming visitors here to Wichita Falls,” Lindsey Barker, director of the cities convention and visitors bureau said. ”The great thing about it was that it was an increase in a little over 10.3 million, which is a huge number, it’s a big jump from our spending last year.
The 2018 Travel Spending Report shows tourist related data for cities, counties, regions, and the entire state of Texas. Barker believes one of the reasons for the tourism growth, is the city hosting more events that attract people from all over the world. One example is the horseshoe tournament last month.
Owner of the Hello Again boutique Jan Saville said, her shop, that’s home to the world’s littlest skyscraper, has seen the tourism growth too. When she first opened five years ago, she would see about 20 visitors a week.
“Now I have at least 20 visitors 20 a day that will come through and sometimes as many as a hundred a day,” Saville said.
She’s seen people visit her shop from just about everywhere in the world.
“People from China, from the Philippines, Australia, New Zealand,” Saville said.
The money spent by tourists here, generates sales tax which helps fund the day to day operations of the city.
“That's why it's so important that we continue to attract those groups here and those visitors,” Barker said.
The next big event in Wichita Falls that’s related to tourism is the five-night long Texoma Fair. It kicks off in two weeks at the MPEC.
