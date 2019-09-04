Temperatures getting hotter for the weekend

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - High pressure and sinking air over most of Oklahoma and Texas will keep our weather hot and dry into the weekend. Today will be a lot like yesterday with sunny skies, light winds highs in the mid 90s. The disturbance over the Gulf of Mexico we mentioned Tuesday morning became Tropical Storm Fernand late Tuesday afternoon. Fernand should make landfall on the northern coast of Mexico later today. The impacts on far south Texas include 20 to 30 mile per hour winds and on and off thunderstorms through Thursday morning.