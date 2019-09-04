Threat made on anonymous app to local ISD

SEYMOUR, Texas (TNN) - On Sunday, September 1 , Seymour ISD was notified of a post on, “YOLO,” a social media app. In this post, the person talked about potentially bringing weapons to school on Tuesday, September 3.
This post did not include information about a particular campus in Seymour ISD.
This post was made anonymously and did not include any information that would identify the person who posted it.
This occurrence is being taken seriously and will undergo a thorough investigation.
Seymour ISD administration immediately contacted the Seymour Police Department, the Baylor County Sheriff’s Department, and Texas Department of Public Safety after this situation was reported.
It was determined that no credible threat existed at the time, based on the preliminary investigation that occurred.
Seymour ISD’s superintendent, John Anderson, would like to say, “We take all matters seriously when the safety of our students may be at risk. We are vigilant in keeping safety as the top priority.”
Seymour ISD already has a solid security plan in place and police presence was added to increase security.
They also notified the parents of their students regarding this matter.
At this time, Seymour ISD is asking parents to speak with their children about how to report suspicious behaviors, social media posts or student comments.
The continued support and assistance of parents in the community is appreciated by the ISD.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.