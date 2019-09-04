Volunteer fire department recovering still after station fire

HENRIETTA, Texas (TNN) - The Lake Arrowhead Volunteer Fire Department has been rebuilding after a station fire for two years and is closer to getting back to normal.
Money has been a big factor in recovery.
The department gets money from the county each year, but it mostly covers fuel costs.
"The rebuilding has been slow, we've applied for grants and we use hand me down gear from different departments," Brandon Hilbers, a volunteer, said.
Other fire departments and Texas Forestry donated trucks to keep the station going.
One truck has almost been repaired by the volunteers.
What has helped the most have been grants helping pay for equipment.
Many have limits on how often the department can apply for them, bottlenecking the funds they can use.
Making the chief and other volunteers need to chip in to cover the costs they run into or finding new ways to raise the money.
"Just last weekend we did a boot drive, and got donations that way as well," Hilbers said.
The Lake Arrowhead Volunteer Fire Department is making big steps to replace what was lost, but leaps and bounds are still ahead
“No matter what there’s always going to be a long way to go, there’s always something to rebuild or get something to help us with our fire fighting,” Hilbers said.
