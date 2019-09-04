We are in for another warm week

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - For the rest of this evening we will see temperatures slowly fall from the upper 90s and we are going see some of these clouds stick around until tonight. For tonight we will see mostly clear skies across Texoma. The low for tonight will be in the low 70s with some calm winds. Tomorrow will be similar to today as we will see temperatures reach the upper 90s. Temperatures continue to look cooler heading into next week as well.