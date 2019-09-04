Workforce Solutions helps job seekers overcome barriers

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Workforce Innovation And Opportunity Act, or WIOA for short, is a program that give jobs seekers a the chance to get their education paid for and train for popular careers in the Texoma area such as becoming an LVN getting a CDL or receive HVAC and welding licenses.
Workforce Solutions of North Texas is helping people get started in the federally funded program.
WIOA Case Manager Scott Essary said of the program, “We're finding out that it's kind of under the radar.”
To be eligible for the program applicants must meet certain requirements.
“We remove barriers to employment and help people retain skills necessary to enter the workforce,” said WIOA Supervisor Crystal Ojeda.
For people ages 16-24 some of the requirements include being disabled, pregnant or parenting, or a student that has not completed high school.
For adults over the age of 24, requirements include people who are receiving unemployment or public assistance.
Case managers will help those who are job seeking through their classes, which they will be able to take at places like Vernon College and Midwestern State University.
“We offer tuition assistance we help with books. We do supportive services so if there's tools, uniforms – all sorts of things that they might need,” Essary said.
Participants will also be required to take a job readiness course at Workforce Solutions once they’re ready to begin their new careers.
Essary added, “They teach skills that you’re not going to find in the classroom setting. You’re going to learn things like body language and first impressions, how to dress for an interview, what questions they might ask, and how to answer them.”
Workforce Solutions will be hosting WIOA orientations throughout the month of September. The next class is Tuesday, September 10 at 3 pm. For more information call Workforce Solutions at (940) 322-1801
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.