Family loses pets in apartment fire

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Fire Department said no people were hurt but two family pets were lost after a fire at the Harrison Apartments on Wednesday night, Sept. 5.
Witnesses said the family that lived in the apartment was sitting on the porch when the kids went inside the home and smelled smoke. One of the kids ran back out and said he saw the corner of the bed smoking.
The family evacuated and was able to get one dog out, however another dog and a cat perished in the fire.
Fire officials said the fire started between the mattress and the nightstand and ruled it unintentional.
The American Red Cross was called in to help the family.
There were 10 fire apparatus and 22 fire personnel on-scene and there were no reported firefighter or civilian injuries.
