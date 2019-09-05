GOTW: Perseverance helping Iowa Park battle in 2019

IOWA PARK, Texas (TNN) - Since October 19th of last year, the Iowa Park Hawks have gone 9-1 with that loss coming in the state semifinals against Texarkana Pleasant Grove.
But the Hawks have been on a roll and that carried into this season with their overtime victory over Holliday.
But as Iowa Park prepares for another tough matchup with a top 3A team, they are looking back on some of the things they learned last season during their long playoff run.
The Hawks say it’s the fight and toughness that helped them win last Friday and will help them in weeks to come.
“Just the way they fought the whole game," Iowa Park senior QB Trent Green said. "Never once did we think we were going to lose. We always had that mindset that we were going to come out and win and we played hard and fought.”
“Without a doubt, especially those guys that were there last year," Iowa Park head coach Aubrey Sims said. "We had several mistakes and a lot of things that we could control in that game that I don’t think we got rattled. They had all the momentum going into overtime and I felt like we did a great job of responding.”
The Hawks will have to fight again this Friday when they host Brock; a team that, even though they lost last week, has an overall school record of 75-11 and knows how to win.
Kick off for the game of the week is Friday at 7:30 in Iowa Park.
