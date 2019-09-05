Gun purchase and safety on the rise

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - After two mass shootings in Texas with the latest in Odessa last weekend, more people are buying guns and learning more about firearms.
Wichita Shooters Academy teaches various classes covering how to safely and legally use firearms.
“We’ve known since we were little bitty that you pull the trigger it goes bang, well that bang produces a product, we need to know where that product goes,” Dennis Taylor, owner of the academy said.
In the wake of the recent shootings including in Midland and El Paso, Taylor has seen an increase in people wanting to learn more about gun safety.
“We’ve had numerous phone calls, inquiries to our website as to when a certain class would be coming up,” Taylor said.
Firearm sales are increasing too, at Midland gun store SK Arms, owner Kane Kolisek says mass shootings push people into taking a more active role for their own safety.
“Weather that be local traffic tragedies or national level tragedies and that’s because people understand at the end of the day their responsible for their own protection and their own safety,” Kolisek said.
Kolisek says last month was their biggest month for gun sales and the store has seen nonstop traffic since Saturdays shooting.
