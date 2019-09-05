Man vs Impossible tours America

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Mark Kirsch and Julie Park joined Jake in studio today to talk about Man vs Impossible’s journey across the United States inspiring others to do what may seem impossible.
Man vs Impossible is the, “Super Hero of Hope.” He inspires patients at Children’s Hospitals and on TV every day while he puts on his cape and takes to the highways and interstates bringing awareness to good causes. He will be touring the United States through November.
Going strong for over a decade now, Man vs Impossible motivates others to challenge themselves.
