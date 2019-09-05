Mustangs prepare for David vs. Goliath season opener

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - As the high school football season enters its second week, NCAA DII college football is preparing for its opening week, which includes Midwestern State.
We’ve talked about how the Mustangs want to prove some people wrong after their playoff snub from a year ago and now is there chance.
The Mustangs are starting on the road this season as they travel out of the state to Louisiana to take on division one FCS Northwestern State.
Now MSU is in the upper-echelon of division two programs, but head coach Bill Maskill recognizes this is going to be a tough matchup to start the season, based on the numbers alone.
“Well they’ve got 63 scholarships, we’ve got 36″ MSU head coach Bill Maskill said. "That’s almost two times as many as we have. That means more bodies, which means they’ve got supposedly better athletes, more depth, more speed, bigger, stronger and it’s like them going up against LSU next week. LSU has 85 scholarships and they’ve got 63, it’s the same kind of David vs. Goliath thing.”
The Mustangs aren’t the only Davids this week as fellow Lone Star Conference team Tarleton State is facing division one FCS Stephen F. Austin, who lost to Baylor last week.
But crazy things can happen in college football.
You can listen to the game Saturday on 95.5 ESPN.
