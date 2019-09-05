Second to last After Hours Artwalk

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - After Hours Artwalk is a collection of artists in downtown Wichita Falls. They hold an artwalk on the first Thursday of each month from April through October.
They showcase local art, music, food and businesses.
The streets of downtown become lined with people selling their homemade artwork, clothing and some people even participate with face painting and henna tattoos.
Downtown Wichita Falls After Hours Artwalk will be starting at 6:00 p.m. tonight, September 5.
You can drop by the Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market until 9:00 p.m. where local artists and vendors will have booths set up, as well as along the sidewalks of many downtown streets and inside local businesses.
Here we have provided a map of this month’s Artwalk:
