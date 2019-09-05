Semi-professional basketball team comes to WF

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - ABA semi-professional basketball is coming to Wichita Falls after about a year of deliberation.
Owner of the Wichita Wranglers, Malcom J Manning, says that he is looking for 12 players to fill out their roster for their inaugural season.
They will be hosting tryouts at the Bill Bartley YMCA on Southwest Parkway this Saturday, September 7 at 9:00 a.m.
Players must be 18 years or older.
Home games will be played at the MPEC’s Kay Yeager Coliseum, there will be 10 home games and 20 games in total.
Some of the teams that they will tip off against include:
- Kyle Stallions
- Dallas Impact
- Missouri Capital
- St. Louis Spirit
- Austin Bats
- Twin City Jazz
- San Antonio Blaze
